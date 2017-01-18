Green is the colour of Kings

An outstanding performance from victor ludorum Aiden Moore led King ‘Green’ House to the throne as new champions of the 2017 Wilkie Cumberbatch Inter-house Sports Wednesday at the National Stadium.

King House accumulated a total of 957.5 points to edge out Hurley ‘Yellow’ House on 927.5 points. Hurley had held the title for ten consecutive years before being vanquished Wednesday. Williams ‘Blue’ House finished third on 871.5 points, ahead of Payne ‘Red’ House who tallied 845.5 points, to conclude a competitive day of athletics action.

Moore stamped his authority with wins in the Under-nine boys 80m, 100m and 150m. He was also impressive winning the 400m open and the long jump to establish himself as one to watch for the National Primary Schools Athletics Championship (NAPSAC).

Speaking of dominance, Ashari Brathwaite of Williams House was in a class of her own, destroying all-comers to win the Under-11 100m, 200m and 400m and in the process ran away as victrix ludorum.

Nicholi Cox fell and hurt himself after winning the Under-11 boys 400m for Payne House. But that didn’t deter him as he soon got back on track to slam the field in the 100m and 200m respectively en route to capturing the divisional championship.

Annika Morris-Buntin ran away with the Under-nine girls division title for Williams House, winning the 80m, 150m, 400m and long jump.

In the Under-13 boys showdown there was a tie between Raquan Clarke of Hurley House and Jean-Luc Stoute of Williams House as both athletes tallied 36 points. Meanwhile Shontal Jacobs of Payne House came out tops in the Under-13 girls division.