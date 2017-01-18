Football fans get Cup treat
Football fans from across the island got a once in a lifetime opportunity Wednesday to snap photos and selfies with the oldest trophy in English football history.
Telecommunications company FLOW and reigning FA Cup champions Manchester United teamed up to host the Barbados leg of the FA Cup tour of the Caribbean much to the delight of many die-hard football supporters.
Five months ago, Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at Wembley Stadium to lift the club’s record equaling twelfth FA Cup trophy.
“This is a historic moment and a huge win for our customers and all local football fans . . . Manchester United is one of the world’s most popular football clubs and they have a huge following here in Barbados, which is clearly evident by the excitement the FA Cup has generated,” said managing director of Flow Barbados Niall Sheehy.
She was apart of a delegation including president of the Barbados Football Association Randy Harris, head coach of the Flow-sponsored Pro Shottas Soccer Academy, Greg Castagne, along with flow brand ambassadors Patrick “Salt” Bellamy and Kevin “ Bubbles” Marshall who received the cup from Manchester United Officials at Flow’s retail store at Windsor Lodge St. Michael.
The tour also made stops at Bubba’s Sports Bar and Flow’s retail store at Sheraton where football enthusiasts were delighted to get a glimpse of the cup.
Akeem Lynton who has been a United fan for the past 14 years expressed how elated he was to see the prestigious trophy up close and in person. “I feel real happy as a United fan, I feel a little down because I would have liked to see a player or two but I feel sweet and I happy for this opportunity.”
Also happy to see the cup was first-form St Michael student Trevon Cadogan who is a Chelsea fan and although not being a supporter of the cup holders couldn’t miss out on this chance.
