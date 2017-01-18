Ex diplomat Glasgow dies

Barbados has lost one of its accomplished sons of the soil.

Former diplomat and Order of the British Empire awardee Earl Glasgow died at 8 a.m. Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 85.

Glasgow was Barbados’ Consul General in New York between 1986 and 1994, serving Prime Ministers Errol Barrow and Erskine Sandiford, now Sir Lloyd.

His son Andrew Glasgow told Barbados TODAY that while their father will be missed, the family has had time to prepare for his passing.

“Dad has been ailing since the 7th of December so the family had a little time to adjust to what has happened [yesterday] morning. His sickness was renal failure but we as a family are close-knit and we are rallying around each other.

“So we are prepared for this moment. We recognize his age as well and we are grateful that he exceeded the [biblical] allotment of three scores and ten. We will sorely miss our father; he has been a great provider over the years,” Andrew said.