Community service for breaking traffic laws

An unemployed man must complete 120 hours of community service after pleading guilty to several traffic offences.

Chad Mario Delany Elcock, 24, of Block 11A Rosemont, Deacons Road, St Michael admitted before Magistrate Graveney Bannister in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court to riding a bicycle on Barbarees Hill without a bell or any other warning device.

He also admitted that the bicycle was not equipped with an efficient braking system and that at the time he rode on the sidewalk.

Elcock also pleaded guilty to possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

The magistrate reprimanded and discharged the first-time offender on the drug charge but imposed the community service for the traffic offences.