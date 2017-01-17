Two get bail on drug charges

Two men who appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on joint drug charges were granted their freedom today.

Jefferson Michael Brathwaite, 41, and Ryan Ricardo Roach, 40, both of Miller’s Tenantry, St Stephen’s Hill, Black Rock, pleaded not guilty of possession, possession with intent to supply, and trafficking of cannabis.

The illicit drug weighed 858 grammes and had a $4, 290 estimated street value.

With no objections to bail from the police prosecutor, both men were released after Magistrate Douglas Frederick accepted their separate $5, 000 sureties.

Brathwaite, who was represented by attorney Shadia Simpson, and Roach, whose lawyer was Danielle Mottley, are scheduled to reappear in court on June 29.