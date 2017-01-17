Rats at NCC

Rats appear to have carved out their own spaces at the National Conservation Commission (NCC), causing concern among a number of workers.

One source, who did not want to be identified, told Barbados TODAY when workers turned up at the state agency’s Codrington House, Codrington, St Michael office last Monday they found rat droppings.

According to the source, health inspectors were called in to investigate and some cleaning was done. However, on Friday “a lot of rat droppings and a dead rat” again greeted staff.

“There was a dead rat in one of the offices. So they called the health inspector,” said one of the workers, who spoke to Barbados TODAY on condition of anonymity.

Barbados TODAY understands that a health inspector from the Warrens polyclinic was to visit the location to carry out investigations and a cleaning company was also due to carry out cleaning there.

However, up to the end of the work day on Friday there had been no cleaning.

General Manager Keith Neblett was unavailable for a comment on Friday.

However, Barbados TODAY understands that after learning that this newspaper was seeking a comment from him on the matter, Neblett met with staff this morning and “castigated them for coming to the media”.

“He can’t blame anybody in that room for calling Barbados TODAY . . . it could be anybody who called. The person who called must have been very concerned,” one upset Government worker said this afternoon.

“He said he is addressing the matter, but that is something that should have been dealt with immediately because he has contact with the Ministry of Health. The rats got to be coming there for something to eat. It is not properly maintained . . . clearly the room is not being kept properly in terms of being sanitized properly,” the source added, pointing out that if not addressed adequately the situation could worsen.

“If people have a genuine concern about their health and even if it leak to Facebook or any other place, why would you want to come castigate people for protecting their own health? What if they get leptospirosis or something? Some people have two and three children to support,” the angry official said.

Neblett was still unavailable today for an update on the matter.