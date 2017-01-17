Make the litterbugs pay!

In most cases before I draw a conclusion on a matter, I seek first the facts while taking note of the circumstances. And while I encourage Barbadians to be industrious in earning an honest dollar, I find it extraordinarily offensive that some of us appear to have little consideration for our environment when we partake in the illicit dumping of garbage.

Once again we hear yet another top official, most recently the General Manager of the Sanitation Services Authority, bemoaning the illegal dumping of garbage across our Barbadian landscape. Truth be told, I am tired agitating for harsher penalties to be imposed on litterbugs. Sometimes it certainly feels as if our legislators, politicians and prosecutors do not possess the gumption to eradicate this scourge from our landscape.

At the moment, it is evident that the proverbial slap on the risk is blatantly ineffective. Furthermore, it also seems that our new norm is to plead with offenders to clean up their mess or slap them with a fine amidst the fact that our garbage management and collection systems are severely challenged. As far as I am concerned, they are no reasonable excuses that can be tabled by a litterbug to justify their choosing to dump their garbage or waste inappropriately.

And while our sputtering economy is at the forefront of several national issues at this time, I shall like to declare that the team that intends to take a stance to eradicate littering and illegal dumping from our Barbadian landscape will most definitely have my favorable consideration when I exercise my franchise as a voter in the next general elections. I certainly hope and look forward to many more Barbadians doing the same.

Sean St Clair Fields