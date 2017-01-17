Flower festival a hit

Tourist and locals flocked to the north of the country for the St Peter’s Parish Church Annual Flower Show & Garden Festival over the weekend.

The floral fusion by international designers, featuring Michael Bowyer, Bill Dixon, Hans Havercamp and Tom Hodge, was a glimpse of what is to come at the World Flower Show.

The four designers are all preparing for that event, which will be held in June at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The show, which will be the first of its kind in the Caribbean, has already confirmed participation from over 25 countries and more than 300 of the world’s top floral designers.

Dixon told Barbados TODAY that preparations have already begun.

“I have already made one shipment [of flowers] and I’ll be making another soon, because though it’s months away, things like these take time, and the show tonight was just a taste of what’s in store,” he said.

Organizer of the St Peter’s Parish Church Annual Flower Show & Garden Festival David Yearwood said the World Flower Show will be good for the island.

“It is expected to boost our tourism tremendously, with countries across the globe such as Japan, Uruguay, Russia, China, USA, France, UK, Canada, Belgium and Switzerland, to name a few, coming to showcase their work. So it’s going to be grand, especially since competitors will travel with their families and they’ll bring their friends,” he said.

Yearwood, who has been working from October last year to put on the much-anticipated festival at the church, said he was pleased with the turnout for the event.

Held specifically in the winter tourist season to attract both visitors and locals to the event, he said the theme, A World of Flowers, was inspired by the upcoming World Flower Show.

The church’s flower festival started in 1997 but took off in 2000. Yearwood has brought in international designers for the show from the inception.

“We have had persons from Spain, Italy, France, Jamaica, England and a few more,” he said.