Fleurette – fast and furious

The Suzanne Miller-owned Victor Cheeseman-trained Fleurette, won The Michael Parravicino Memorial Hopeful Breeders Stakes And Trophy on Saturday. It was the first major win for the three-year filly by the stallion Zwick.

Going in the betting as the eleven to two choice, Fleurette sat off the pace in third place behind the pace-setting Watch That Birdie and Burbon Street with a first quarter in 24.3 seconds under inform jockey Rickey Walcott.

Approaching the two-furlong marker both Watch That Birdie and Burbon Street had weakened at this stage.

Walcott was giving Fleurette a few reminders with his whip as she had quickened like a bullet from a gun hitting the lead and getting home by a length from a fast-finishing Zip Code. A very happy trainer Victor Cheeseman said after the race that his horse had been extremely impressive. Cheeseman has now won four of the last five runnings of the Hopeful Stakes. He placed second last year with Northern Star, a colt he owns, bred and trains.

Fleurette has now won three out of six starts with her worst running being a fifth place. Zip Code ran a wonderful race to be second for the fifth time in five lifetime starts. Zip Code, also by the stallion Zwick, came from the second last position and shot through the field but did not find enough gears to catch the winner.

Oberoi by stallion Rocamador out of the 2010 Barbados Derby winner Leave It To Me ran his heart out to finish third at odds of fourteen to one. With this being just his fourth start he will be one to watch for the classics.

Eight to five favourite Butterfly from the Edward Walcott stable came from deep in the pack to grab fourth place. The forecast for the Hopeful Stakes paid $43, the Trifecta was $704.30 and the Superfecta, $3,054.30.

The Condominiums At Palm Beach Handicap ended in a reversed result, after Infrared who passed the pole first was disqualified by race day stewards and placed fourth for causing interference to horse number eight Wild Cat Tea who was upgraded to third place. The new winner was Sirius Black who was coming off a 134-day lay-off and now has over $300 000 in career prize money.

The Hopefield stables-owned Dazzling David was upgraded to third place. Affrie Ward was the only jockey on the day to score a double after winning the fourth race on Lavani and scoring in the day’s closing event on Treasure Island. Ward is now a full jockey after getting the one win he needed to get to 60 wins in his career.

Victor Cheeseman and Andrew Nunes were the only trainers on the day to score double victories.

Racing continues this Saturday, Errol Barrow Day. The Coolmore Stakes Day which will see the top class horses in their final prep before the 2017 Sandy Lane Gold Cup on March 4.

Source: (Kent Layne)