Edghill ‘comfortable’ Hyatt project will get the nod

Confident that the construction sector was beginning to pick up steam and would continue on a growth path over the course of the next year, one of the island’s major developers is hoping the Hyatt Centric Resort project will soon get the nod from the relevant authorities.

Director of Caribbean Consultants Ltd James Edghill told Barbados TODAY he was “comfortable” the project would start this year.

“We are still waiting but we are in touch with the authorities and we are comfortable we will soon get the go-ahead,” said Edghill, whose company is one of the firms to be involved in the much-touted Carlisle Bay, Bay Street, Michael hotel development.

It was first announced by Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy that construction on the US$100 million project, which is to consist of two 12-storey high rise towers, would begin in the first quarter of 2015.

However, it was not until July last year that the agreement to begin the project was signed between Hyatt’s Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development and Construction Pat McCudden and developers Mark Maloney and Edghill.

The planned construction has not gone down well in some quarters, with the Barbados National Trust and social activist and attorney-at-law David Comissiong both raising objections on environmental grounds.

That project is yet to receive the approval of the Town & Country Planning Department.

Commenting on the state of the construction industry in general, Edghill said it had witnessed very little growth in recent years, but he was confident things were beginning to look up.

“After a few years of little growth we are going to see improvement in the sector this year and over the next coming years . . . . Personally I am confident and I put my money where my mouth is by undertaking this project,” Edghill told Barbados TODAY on the sidelines of the official launch of construction of a $30 million One Republic Place building in Warrens, St Michael.

“I am confident that the public sector and private sector will work together for the benefit of this country,” he added.