DLP accusing Opposition of grabbing for power

The governing Democratic Labour Party (DLP) has dismissed the latest Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) criticism of the administration as nothing but a grab for power.

DLP General Secretary George Pilgrim issued a statement today accusing “a divided BLP” of trying to sway Barbadians by playing on their fears.

“This country is under attack by a divided BLP seeking to grab power. The recent statements by the leadership of the Barbados Labour Party can only be interpreted as a grab for power,” Pilgrim said.

Arguing there was “too much uncertainty surrounding the future of the Barbados economy, the well-being of our business and indeed the stability of our households”, Mottley on Saturday called on Prime Minister Freundel Stuart to disclose the “true state” of the economy or call elections.

“The drift must stop . . . . The Barbados Labour Party is determined that Barbados cannot and will not drift along like this for another 12 months. It is either we are told the true state and are permitted to input in finding a solution or the Government cuts short the drift and returns to the people for a mandate,” Mottley told a press conference at Parliament building on the heels of last week’s downgrade by Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited.

The Opposition Leader had also argued for transparency, suggesting that members of the DLP had been running the country like “personal conglomerates”, while naming both Stuart and Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler.

“The sad thing about this is that we are not dealing with the running of Stuart Enterprises Ltd or Sinckler Enterprises Ltd. This is the Government of Barbados to which people are entitled to be told the information in order to plan our lives,” Mottley had argued.

However, Pilgrim today advised DLP supporters to treat Mottley’s comments with the disdain that it deserves.

At the same time, he made subtle reference to the ousting of the Opposition Leader in 2010, and more recent rumblings of another palace coup, which Pilgrim had predicted ahead of last year’s BLP annual conference.

“I want to sound a call to all Barbadians to treat with caution the news we hear coming for the bowels of the Opposition. Barbadians must remember the past episodes of the cries of the current Opposition Leader about democracy reigning within her own party,” the DLP spokesman said.

Pilgrim reassured Barbadians that the ruling DLP remained committed to solving the economic problems facing the country, and would not “subscribe to tearing down as a political strategy”.

He therefore called on party supporters to unite and stand firm in the face of Opposition attacks.

“I am also calling on members and supporters of this great party to guard and protect this country and by extension our party by those whose motivation is love of party more than country,” the general secretary said.