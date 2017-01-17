Christ Church man shot in both legs

A 33-year-old Lodge Road, Christ Church resident is said to be in stable condition in hospital after he was shot in both legs yesterday.

Police say the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. Monday at the corner of Plum Grove and Lodge Road.

The victim, Fabian Taylor, was reportedly sitting at a standpipe in the area, when two men drove up in a car, exited the vehicle and opened fire on him. He was transported to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by a private motor vehicle.

A shop and a house were damaged during the shooting.

Lawmen are investigating.