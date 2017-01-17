Borman’s 11

YOUNG MAN ACCUSED OF ALMOST A DOZEN SERIOUS CHARGES

HMP Dodds will be home for a 23-year-old man for the next 28 days, following his appearance before a Bridgetown Magistrate today on 11 serious charges, including firearm and ammunition offences.

Shaquille O’neal Borman, of Downey Road, Bank Hall, St Michael, is charged with the January 12, 2017 offence of possession of a firearm and five rounds of ammunition without a valid licence.

The unemployed man is also accused of engaging in unlawful, malicious and reckless behaviour – shooting at Antonio Knight and Evonne Lewis on November 3, 2016, which placed the two in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

Borman, who was represented by attorney Mohia Ma’at, was not required to plead to those four indictable charges, or that of stealing over $13,000 worth of items when he entered the house of Carol-Ann Lashley on September 12 last year.

It is alleged the unemployed man stole two handbags worth $170; two keys worth $10; a speaker worth $200; $60 in cash; and US$6,000 belonging to the homeowner; and a $1 400 watch belonging to Shakir Blackett.

Borman also faced five other burglary charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He is accused of entering the home of Kodia Belgrave between September 7 and 8, 2016 as a trespasser and stealing a cellular phone valued $600; a wallet worth $50; and a driver’s licence worth $50 belonging to Belgrave; as well as an iPad worth $1 800, a handbag worth $100, a car key worth $25 and a driver’s licence worth $50 belonging to Jenique Belgrave.

The accused man is also alleged to have entered the house of Barbara Paul as a trespasser between September 11 and 12 last year and stealing three keys worth $12 belonging to the homeowner and six key worth $24, property of Stephen Cumberbatch.

On October 21, 2016, he reportedly entered as a trespasser the house of Angela Lloyd and stole a purse worth $75, a Barbados identification card worth $25, US$30 and BDS$1,860.

It is alleged that he also burglarized the house of Kemon Haynes on January 5 this year, stealing a purse worth $25; a Pricesmart and Shopsmart card, each worth $50; a pair of headphones worth $65; a Barbados driver’s licence and BDS$200.

Sometime between January 4 and 5, he also allegedly entered the house of Rochel Shaw as a trespasser and stole a knife worth $20, a cake worth $80, and a bottle of water worth $2. It is alleged that three days later, he stole BDS$75 and a cell phone worth $250 from the home of Alice Hall.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim informed the court that the accused man had previous convictions.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick then pointed out that Borman was known for breaking into homes and had spent time in prison for his crimes.

“I spent 59 months [in prison]. . . . I just came out a year ago,” he admitted to the magistrate.

The firearm charge made it impossible for his lawyer to make a bail application on his behalf and, as such, Borman was remanded to jail until February 13.