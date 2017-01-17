Barnett’s blows

A bruising knock of 134 not out from opening batsman Edwin Barnett Jr., was the impetus behind Fusionz Boutique Passage Road Juniors’ massive 262-run victory over Welchman Hall Juniors Monday.

Playing at Passage Road, the hosts made 333 for three off 31 overs and in response the visitors were bowled over for just 71 off 13.4 overs to give Passage Road a well deserved win in the opening match of the Barbados Cricket Supplies Under-13 Cricket Competition.

Ten-year-old Barnett, the vice-captain of the team, opened the batting with captain Micaiah Simmons who managed eight in an opening stance of 36. Barnett faced a total of 77 balls and struck 20 fours and three sixes in his ton. He blasted the opposition to all parts of the field during his knock.

The highest partnership of 99 came from Barnett and number three batsman Joshua Morris who made 31. Another good partnership came between Barnett and Rashad Worrell who scored 44 off just 16 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Passage Road’s medium pacer Jaden Brewster took 5 for 13 off 3.4 overs and left-armer Shamar Moore nabbed 2 for 20 runs with his medium-pacers.