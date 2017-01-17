Appreciating the classics

Classic car shows in Barbados are emerging as outings for families, and are growing by leaps and bounds.

More than 700 automobile enthusiasts came out yesterday for the first show for 2017, at Content in St Thomas, where about 60 vintage vehicles were on display.

The event was sponsored by Courtesy Garage and Sagicor General Insurance and brought together members and cars from the Barbados Association of Classic Cars and the Retro & Classic Car Association – the two leading clubs on the island.

Several prizes were presented on the day, and among the winners were retired travel and tourism executive Cecil Ince whose vehicle was adjudged Car of The Show and Martin and Mike Atwell who won Oldest Car on Show.

Ince showcased his attractive 1971 E-Type Jaguar, which he said was brought from England to Barbados. The Atwells had their family-owned 1937 Chevrolet Master Deluxe among the exhibits.

Car enthusiasts, motorsport fans and visitors were among those present and they were all taken back in time during the exhibition which provided history lessons and featured several cars no longer in production.

Minister of Housing and Lands and Member of Parliament for St Lucy Dennis Kellman was among those attending and said he was impressed with the variety of vehicles on show. He also lauded organizers for creating an educational event which attracted scores of young people and families.

Some of the other stand-out vintage vehicles at the exhibition were a 1949 MG (TD), impressively restored by motor-sport champion Roger Sheriff Skeete; some 1950s British-made Morris Minors; a 1954 Ford Popular; a 1965 Ford Shelby Cobra; a Replica 1959 Porsche; a French Citroen 2 CV; MGBs; and a 1960s Daimler, which once transported the island’s Governor General.

Sagicor General used the occasion to promote its recently launched key protector classic and retro motor policy, and assistant vice president of marketing Roger Spencer reported that there was a lot of interest among car owners and potential collectors.

“Our new policy seemed to have stimulated the market and there is greater interest in restoring cars and securing insurance for these prized possessions,” he said.

Courtesy Garage also showcased a number of sleek-looking Hyundai and Nissan vehicles, as well as Goodyear tyres and Tropical Batteries.

Courtesy’s general manager Nicholas Mackie said his company was proud to support the Classic Car Show for another year and partner with Sagicor General.