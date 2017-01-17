Alleyne shaping leaders

The annual Alleyne School Leadership Week kicked off yesterday at the school auditorium with a parade procession.

This is the second year for the programme and principal Julia Beckles reported that it has recorded much success, with a decrease in student disagreements and overall improvement in student morale.

“Discipline and student leadership are linked,” she said.

“We have had a decline in students being antagonistic toward each other. Normally, we have a very peacefull existence here and we have seen an improvement in that peaceful existence,” Beckles said, adding that she had noticed students taking a more serious approach to their studies, an increase in volunteerism and more visible evidence of school pride.

“We had some doors . . . that needed painting in our school auditorium and we had students who just volunteered to stay on evenings to paint those doors,” she said with pride.

Beckles said the Alleyne School is striving to be the most disciplined school in the island.

During her remarks at the launch, the principal told the school’s 811 students that they were all leaders in their own right and she encouraged them to always be positive.

The theme of this year’s Leadership Week is Leaders Who Believe, Help Others to Achieve. It was chosen by members of the various school groups, including the Student Council, the Environmental Club, the Etiquette Club, and the school choir and orchestra.