US woman kidnapped as new born found alive
A new born girl stolen from a Florida hospital 18 years ago has been found alive — and overwhelmed — in South Carolina, where police accused the woman who raised her of kidnapping.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Friday DNA analysis identified the young woman, who never knew that her birth name was Kamiyah Mobley. He said she’s in good health but understandably overwhelmed.
Police arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams of Walterboro, South Carolina, on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.
The sheriff said the woman’s birth family is rejoicing, but how and when to reconnect with them is up to the young woman.
She was only eight hours old when she was taken by a woman posing as a nurse from University Medical Center in 1998.
This is indeed a very dramatic and highly emotional story. Let us analyze everything here starting with the hurt of the natural parents. How the abductor penetrated the system and avoided being caught for 18 years. I used “abducted” and not kidnapped because No ransom was demanded. The child was presumably lovingly cared for and educated to become an adult. If I were to make a judgment call here, I would sit both the natural parents of the child and the abductor down and appeal to their consciences. I would tell them that what has happened cannot be reversed. I would thank Gloria Williams for not hurting nor abusing the child and thank her for the love and care she extended to the child. I would implore upon the natural parents forgive Gloria Williams and make her a bon-afide/ Godmother of the child knowing and accepting that a motherly bond would have developed and still will exist for each other between Ms. Williams and the girl. Think of the Christmases, the birthdays and all those special moments. This is no doubt one of the BEST if not THE BEST reason to celebrate Thanksgiving, love, and forgiveness. No charges pressed, Just being thankful, move on and celebrate life.