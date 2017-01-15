Rihanna among leading Brit Awards nominees

Rihanna has scored multiple nominations for this year’s Brit Awards, which honours music released both in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna’s “This Is What You Came For” is among the songs to earn nominations in both the Best British Single and British Artist Video of the Year categories.

The Knowles sisters, Beyoncé and Solange, will each face off against Christine and the Queens, Rihanna and Sia for the International Female Solo Artist prize.

The 2017 Brit Awards, hosted by Michael Buble, will take place at London’s the O2 on February 22.