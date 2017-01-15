JAMAICA: Father accused of beating 32-year-old daughter

A 32-year-old woman was in tears when she appeared in court with her 56-year-old father who reportedly used a shovel to beat her all over her body.

The accused, Lascelles Morgan, of a Kingston address, was brought before the court last Friday on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The complainant and her father were reportedly involved in an argument on December 13, last year, when he used the tool to assault her.

The complainant reported the matter and Morgan was arrested and charged.

Judge Pettigrew-Collins, after hearing the allegations, suggested that they both go to counseling and they agreed.

As a result, the matter was set for mention on March 14 and Morgan’s bail was extended. (Jamaica Observer)