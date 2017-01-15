Hayley Mathews wins national sports personality award

West Indies and Barbadian female cricketer Hayley Mathews has captured both the 2016 National Sports Personality and Junior Outstanding Sportsperson of the Year Awards announced last night at the Frank Collymore Hall.

Mathew’s, a batting all-rounder who led West Indies to an historical win at last year’s International Cricket Council T20 World Cup, is currently on tour playing for Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. She was represented by her father Mike at the 34th Annual National Sports Awards.

Other athletes taking the spotlight were Emerging Athlete of the Year, Meagan Best; Olympians Ramon Gittens and Akela Jones who won Senior Outstanding Sportsperson Female and Male. Mario Burke won Junior Outstanding Sportsperson, Male. (ML)