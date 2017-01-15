Fogging schedule January 16 to 19

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health will continue its fogging programme this week in an effort to reduce the island’s mosquito population.

On Monday, January 16, the team will head to St James to spray Laynes Road, Paynes Bay, Chapel Road, Clarke’s Road, Derricks, Appleby Gardens and the environs.

The next day, on Tuesday, January 17, fogging will continue in the St Peter districts of Queen Street, Archers Lane, Bovell Road, Porters Road, Mango Lane, Chapel Street, Gooding Alley, Church Street, Major Walk and neighbouring districts.

On Wednesday, January 18, the Vector Control Unit will journey to St Andrew to spray Savannah Road, Shorey Village, Doughlin Tenantry, St Andrew’s Church, Walkers, Bawdens, Babylon Road and the surrounding areas.

The following day, on Thursday, January 19, the team will return to St James to fog Fitts Village, Risk Road, Vaughns Road, Berbice 1& 2, Piggott Road, Jordans Road, Johnson Road, Prospect Road and the environs.

Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Fogging will take place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day.