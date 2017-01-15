Athletes urged to think big

Barbadian athletes and sports federations must think world class. This was the advice of Olympic Medallist, Obadele Thompson during the 34th Annual National Sports Council Awards held at the Frank Collymore Hall last evening under the theme, Sports – Positioning For Global Success.

Thompson, an Olympic Bronze medallist at the 2000 Sydney Games, was the featured speaker. He explained that unless and until Barbados can make a global impact in sports, significant global partnerships are not likely to come calling.

“We need to take greater initiative in identifying and supporting our brightest and most talented athletes, in so doing we create awareness for Barbados and gaining some leverage to perhaps sit at the negotiating table with global companies and organizations to get them to invest in us, and the more athletes that we can actively develop, the greater leverage we have,” Thompson said.

“We need to show potential global partners that Barbados is serious about sports at all levels – from our athletes’ development, to our facilities, to our support services – and again this only happens as a result of world-class thinking and planning being implemented and designed by the right people,” Thompson said. (ML)