Ten thefts

. . . But Charles only admits to four

He is charged with ten theft offences, one of them indictable, but St Elias Charles told a Bridgetown Court today he was only guilty on four counts.

The 46-year-old resident of Queen’s Street, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the No.1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court this afternoon, accused of offences dating back to December 4 last year.

On that date, he allegedly stole a clutch bag worth $200, along with $13 in cash belonging to Tricia Springer.

He told the court he was not guilty of that offence or the charge of damaging a motorcar belonging to Fiona Pilgrim.

That incident reportedly occurred sometime between December 4 and 5. During that same period, it is alleged he stole a purse worth $50, $200 in cash, a Barbados identification card worth $50, and two debit cards worth $40, belonging to Theresa Warner.

The unemployed man is also accused of stealing a laptop bag worth $80, a laptop computer worth $4,000, a laptop charger worth $200, a hard drive worth $120 and a CD holder worth $20, belonging to Rasheed Singh.

Charles admitted to that offence, but was not required to plead to stealing several items the following day – two cellular phones worth $3,800, a laptop worth $4,000, two phone cases worth $60, an iPad worth $1 200, a camera worth $800, a memory card worth $120, a wallet worth $40 and a bag valued $600, belonging to Reyshad Selman; and a cellular phone worth $700, property of Rodeesia Singh.

However, he denied the charge of loitering at St Michael’s Row with cause to suspect he was about to commit theft, sometime between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day last year, but admitted taking a $500 cellular phone belonging to Ian Griffith.

Charles also refuted claims that he stole a doll on Christmas Day, as well as a $70 book set and a bag of sweets worth $52.50, belonging to Elaine Layne-Husbands.

He pleaded guilty to taking an iPod valued $900, a wallet valued $140, and two cables worth $80 belonging to Harvey Read on December 29, and three colognes worth $536.97 belonging to Cave Shepherd and Company Limited on January 4 this year.

After the charges were read, Magistrate Frederick remanded Charles to HMP Dodds until February 10. On that date, he will return to court and the facts of the charges to which he pleaded guilty will be read.

“I don’t want no freedom or no bail, Sir, but I have a drug problem and I need help,” Charles said following the magistrates’ decision.