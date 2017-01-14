Still no bail for Hurdle

Magistrate Douglas Frederick has denied a bail application made by a 34-year-old man who has been on remand at HMP Dodds for the past four months.

When assault accused Troy Jamar Hurdle of Odessa McClean Drive, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court recently, he pleaded for his release.

“It’s a new year, Sir . . . and I apologize to the court for the assault and not coming in, Sir. My father passed away three months ago . . . and I want to go home to pay my respects, show my love to my family,” said Hurdle who was remanded back in September last year after denying assaulting Jeremy Clarke on two occasions.

Magistrate Frederick reminded the accused why he was denied bail on previous appearances. He said the prosecution had objected to his release on the grounds that he was currently on three sets of bail and had failed to report to Central Police Station three times a week, despite a court order.

The magistrate added that bail was also denied based on Hurdle’s antecedents; the nature and seriousness of the offence, one of which allegedly occurred at a police station; and for the protection of society.

“I want to get on with my life, Sir. I want to get out and get a job, I want to get out in society and keep out of trouble,” Hurdle pleaded.

However, the magistrate told the accused that he was not making strong enough submissions for his release, adding that Hurdle had seven serious matters pending before the court.

“You are not convincing me,” Frederick said. “You were on bail the other day and you came back because you were not complying with the conditions. You were not reporting [to a police station]. Application denied,” Frederick pronounced.

Hurdle’s matter was then adjourned to February 7, 2017.