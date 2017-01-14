St Thomas fire leaves nine homeless

Nine people were left homeless this morning after a fire destroyed two three-bedroom houses at Allen View, Welchman Hall, St Thomas.

Police say the houses belonged to brother and sister, 57-year-old Irvin Yearwood and 54-year-old Arlene Yearwood.

Lawmen say the cause of the blaze, which occurred around 11:00 a.m., is not yet known. However they are asking anyone who can provide information to assist with investigations to contact the District D Police Station at 419-1726, police emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.