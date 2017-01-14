Prostate cancer concerns

Officials at Cancer Support Services have reported an increase in men being screened for prostate cancer, but they say the numbers are still too low.

Barbados is said to have one of the highest rates of prostate cancer worldwide, and resident nurse at the charity, Mutual Archer, told Barbados TODAY there were 100 deaths from the disease in 2016 compared to 50 from breast cancer.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening this morning, Archer also called for more education programmes on the subject.

“There are little programmes in exception to cancer support services who really are pushing men to get screened for prostate cancer.

“Sixteen years ago, the Cancer Support Services acknowledged that men have to be more active in their medical treatment … but I mean the number is ridiculous,” he said.

Archer appealed to men over the age of 35 to take charge of their health and get tested, rather than leaving the responsibility to their partners.

“Normally men would not come anywhere at that age because they think they are healthy and nothing will happen to them. That is their downfall,” he said.

President of the charity, Kathy-Ann Kelly-Springer revealed that at least 100 men turned up for today’s screening.

“We want to see our men live longer,” Kelly-Springer said.

She added that while there has been a higher number of women than men seeking the services of the charity, that trend is changing.

“Recently, late quarter 2016, we realised that we have an increase of men coming forward. I guess sometimes because of the perception – ego and macho – sometimes the men don’t want to come forward,” she said.