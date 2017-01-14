Plumber gives compensation and apology for destroying pipes

A plumber who earlier this week admitted to destroying some fittings he installed in a client’s home had to foot the bill today before leaving the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Jeffery O’neal Mayers, 42, of Thickets Land, St Philip had to pay the court $1,332 in compensation for Pat Bowen who had hired him in July last year to install pipes in her four-bedroom house which was under construction.

Mayers destroyed Bowen’s property on August 22, 2016 after she informed him that the work was not properly done.

The homeowner had seen Mayers cutting pipes after she had told him of her dissatisfaction with his work, but she thought he was carrying out adjustments. It was only when she checked later that she realized he was actually destroying the pipes.

She confronted him about the matter and Mayers left the site after telling Bowen to find another plumber.

When Bowen appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick today, she told him that in the interest of time, she wanted to “put the matter to rest and accept [compensation]”.

“I have the full total, Sir. I will pay it right now,” Mayers told the magistrate. “I apologize for damaging the pipes and hope that life can treat both of us well.”

He then paid the court the amount, avoiding a three-month prison term.

No conviction was recorded against Mayers who had declared before the court on his first appearance: “I is de best [plumber].”