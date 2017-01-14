Five injured in Christ Church accident

Five people are being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital tonight for injuries sustained in an accident earlier this evening.

Police say the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. along Campaign Castle Road, Christ Church. It involved two motor cars, one driven by Eleanor McCollin-Joseph, 45, of Bellair Terrace, St Philip. She was accompanied by her daughters, 14-year-old Nzingha Joseph and 11-year-old Choiselle Joseph. The second vehicle was driven by 56-year-old Joseph Renee of Wotton Terrace, Christ Church. He was accompanied by Earl Layne, 89, of Six Roads, St Philip.

McCollin-Joseph suffered a broken right toe and pain to her left knee, while Nzingha complained of pain to the stomach and face. Choiselle complained of pain to her chest.

Renee, meanwhile, complained of pain to his right shoulder and waist, while Layne complained of pain to his chest and sustained lacerations to both knees and over his left eye.

All five individuals were transported to the QEH by ambulance.