Early morning accident in St Peter

One woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment following an accident early this morning along Mullins Road, St Peter.

Police say the accident occurred at around 2:25 a.m., and involved a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Anthony Maynard of Warrens Rest, St Michael, and a motor van driven by Devon Hipolyte, 27, of Lower Carlton, St James.

Shernelle King, 36, who was a passenger in the car driven by Maynard, complained of pains to her lower body and sustained a laceration to her knee.