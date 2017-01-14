Early morning accident in St Peter
One woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment following an accident early this morning along Mullins Road, St Peter.
Police say the accident occurred at around 2:25 a.m., and involved a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Anthony Maynard of Warrens Rest, St Michael, and a motor van driven by Devon Hipolyte, 27, of Lower Carlton, St James.
Shernelle King, 36, who was a passenger in the car driven by Maynard, complained of pains to her lower body and sustained a laceration to her knee.
That stretch of road is ideal for racing. Especially when it is early in the morning and they are drunk. Idid not accused anyone of being drunk nor racing. All I wrote was conditions on that Mullins stretch are ideal for racing very early in the morning.