World Flower Show in Barbados

Barbados will host the World Flower Show for the first time this year.

The World Association of Floral Artists (WAFA) Barbados Committee on Wednesday launched the 12th edition of the show set to take place under the theme Flowers in Paradise, from June 22 to 25 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. The bid to host the show began almost ten years ago after Barbados recorded resounding success at the Chelsea Flower Show in England.

Governor of the Central Bank Dr Delisle Worrell welcomed the initiative, saying that hosting an event of this calibre enhances the Barbados brand.

“This adds to the stature of our nation . . . and what it speaks to is the fact that Barbados represents something which people think is so exceptional, they want to be a part of it. It is what makes us competitive and this is an important contribution,” he said.

President of WAFA Barbados Maurice Webster said the event is not only a stepping stone for local floral artists, but will also promote Barbados’ attractiveness as a tourism destination.

“WAFA Barbados sees this as a golden opportunity to expose our local florists and flower arrangers and the local population to the development of floral art from around the world,” he said.

Boasting of Barbados’ previous success in the field, Webster noted that the island competed in nine of the past 11 shows, attaining gold, silver and bronze individual awards.

More than 270 floral artists from 27 WAFA member countries, including Japan and India, will be given the chance to showcase their creative styles while competing for prizes in 22 categories.

The show, held every three years, will feature honorary exhibits mounted by member countries in addition to floral exhibits. There will also be lectures and demonstrations by local and international experts and presenters.

A vendor’s market will be held for those attending the show.