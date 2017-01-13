Roett impressing on the surf

Top Barbadian surfer Chelsea Roett will be travelling to California for the first World Surf League (WSL) contest for 2017, the Shoe City Pro, which is scheduled for this weekend at Huntington Beach, the surf capital of the USA. Chelsea has surfed and competed at Huntington Beach regularly and is very accustomed to the wave conditions there.

After California Roett has plans to travel to Australia, Mexico. El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Spain to compete in other WSL WQS Events, as well as other major international surfing contests throughout the year.

Roett said: “I am really looking forward to competing in 2017. I have been training hard and my surfboards are feeling just right under my feet and I am ready to go. I decided to travel to California a week before the contest to get more time training in full wet suits and the really cold water.”

2016 was a very successful year for Roett both locally and internationally. There was a win at the Corona Extra Pro in Puerto Rico, a second place finish at the East Coast Surfing Championships in Virginia Beach and two 5th place finishes at the WSL WQS in California and in Cornwall. Chelsea also achieved the fourth place finish for 2016 in the WSL North American Region. Locally she claimed the 2016 Barbados National Open Women’s Title and the BSA Surfer of the Year Open Women’s Title along with the Barbados Independence Pro Open Women’s Title.

Chelsea also competed in the recently concluded Barbados 50th Anniversary Independence BOA surfing games and won the Open Women’s Division which earned her an award from the BOA for being one of the MVPs of the Games.

