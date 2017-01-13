Pedestrian; driver injured in Spring Garden accident

Two people — including a pedestrian — were reportedly injured in an accident along the Spring Garden Highway this afternoon.

Police say 47-year-old Ean Lowe of Bournes Land, Christ Church was apparently struck by a motor car driven by 65-year-old Dianne Barker of Bagatelle, St James.

Following the accident which occurred around 12:10 p.m., the pedestrian complained of pains to his head, hip, and right leg, and was transported to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

In the meantime, Barker complained of pain to her chest, but opted to seek private medical attention.

Source: (Pictures by Krystal Hoyte.)