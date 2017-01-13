Pedestrian; driver injured in Spring Garden accident

Two people  — including a pedestrian — were reportedly injured in an accident along the Spring Garden Highway this afternoon.

Police say 47-year-old Ean Lowe of Bournes Land, Christ Church was apparently struck by a motor car driven by 65-year-old Dianne Barker of Bagatelle, St James.

Following the accident which occurred around 12:10 p.m.,  the pedestrian complained of pains to his head, hip, and right leg, and was transported to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

In the meantime, Barker complained of pain to her chest, but opted to seek private medical attention.

The driver, Dianne Barker, left, being escorted away from the scene.

 

 

 

Source: (Pictures by Krystal Hoyte.)

