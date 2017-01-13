Cumberbatch faces gun, assault and drug charges

A 24-year-old unemployed man this evening began a 28-day stint at HMP Dodds after he appeared in a Bridgetown Court on gun, assault and drug charges.

Akeem Jamaal Cumberbatch of 3rd Avenue Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael was not required to plead to the indictable charge of using a firearm without a valid licence.

He appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick for that offence which allegedly occurred on November 24, 2015, as well as assaulting Shaquon Stafford with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or do him some serious bodily harm on the same date.

Cumberbatch was however allowed to plead to possession of cannabis and apparatus intended for the misuse of the illegal substance. He admitted to the offence, which occurred on January 10 this year.

He was remanded to jail and will reappear before Magistrate Frederick on February 9 when the court will hear the facts of the cannabis charge.