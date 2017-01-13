Carpenter accused of assaulting police

A 44-year-old carpenter was today placed on $2,500 bail after denying he assaulted two police officers.

Standing in the dock before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, David Soloman Forde, a resident of Pipers Avenue, Lodge Hill, St Michael, pleaded not guilty to assaulting and resisting Constables Julian Maynard and Andre Stoute in the execution of their duties yesterday.

He is also accused of damaging one of the policemen’s shirt and a whistle – a charge which he denied.

With no objections to bail, Forde was granted his freedom after the magistrate accepted his surety.

He returns to court on June 9.

In another case, Wayne Bernard Cozier, 30, of Waterhall Land, St Michael was also granted bail when he appeared before Magistrate Frederick.

Cozier is accused of assaulting De Andrea Harding, occasioning her actual bodily harm, as well as damaging a cellular phone belonging to the complainant on January 7.

He denied the charges.

After presenting a suitable surety Cozier, who was represented by attorney Shadia Simpson, was released on $3,000 and ordered to return to court on June 9.

Meanwhile, Samuel Wendell Yearwood of #7 Hilltop Road, Pinelands, St Michael denied unlawfully and maliciously wounding Damian Williams last Christmas.

The self-employed 54-year-old was released on $3,000 bail after securing a surety. He returns to court on June 9.

Under the conditions of his bail release, Yearwood must stay away from the complainant.