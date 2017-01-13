British singer gets Barbados Golden Jubilee Award

British singer Sir Cliff Richard has been recognized for his outstanding service to the Barbadian diaspora in the United Kingdom with a Barbados Golden Jubilee Award, in his 58th year in the music industry.

The famous singer, musician, performer, actor, philanthropist and long-time Barbados resident received the distinguished award from Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy at The Cliff Beach Club, during a ceremony that was also attended by British High Commissioner Guy Hewitt.

“As we celebrate our 50 years, we acknowledge Sir Cliff for his tireless contribution and everything he has done for our island,” Sealy said.

“He has a longstanding relationship with us and he has also introduced many of his friends to Barbados to experience what it has to offer. At this moment, Barbados is his home and this is now where his heart resides. We, therefore, also want to encourage him to keep up the good work and, on behalf of the Government of Barbados, we want to genuinely say ‘thank you’.”

Hewitt said the inclusion of Sir Cliff in the Golden Jubilee Awards, which were introduced to recognize the outstanding contribution of the Barbadian diaspora, “reflects his love and commitment to Barbados”.

Sir Cliff first visited the island in the late 1970s and officially took up residence in 2010 at the Sugar Hill Estate where he loves watching the sunset while enjoying an ice-cold rum punch.

“Life doesn’t have to pull you here and there. Just think Barbados and it will slow things down for you,” the Englishman observed.

Sir Cliff is one of Britain’s greatest hit-makers and the third top-selling artist in the United Kingdom. With 101 albums released featuring 123 hit singles including Move It and Devil Woman, he has topped the charts for more than 20 years. His versatile music career has comprised several genres, including Pop, Rock N Roll, Pop Rock and Christian Contemporary.

The first Golden Jubilee Awards were presented at a sold-out gala held in London last October to celebrate Barbados’ 50th Anniversary of Independence. The recipients included: former West Indies cricketer Gordon Greenidge; the first black Bishop in the Church of England, Reverend Wilfred Wood; Barbados’ football captain Emmerson Boyce; and renowned broadcaster Dr Moira Stuart.