And they’re off!

Primary school sports begins in earnest

Eden Lodge Primary were first out the blocks for the 2017 track and field season today and Gold House continued their dynasty for an 11th consecutive title.

It’s a good thing that the photo-finish camera was in place at the National Stadium because today’s inter-house showdown went down to the final race of the day, which was the under-13 boys 4x100m relay in which under-13 champion Zaki Clarke anchored his house to victory.

Only the best is good enough for Gold House and that they delivered with 459 points to clinch the title from Red House Scorpions who fell short by six points on 453. Green House tried very hard to win but had to settle for third place on 375 points ahead of fourth place finishers Orange House on 310.

Proceedings did not hit the ground running as early as anticipated because at minutes to 11 a.m. tents were still being put in place for spectators. Despite that hiccup the sports got underway with much excitement. After the under-11 boys 4x100m relay which was won by Romario Johnson of Red House, the points were level on 423 and this had Gold House on their toes and perhaps in a nervous position.

However, a youngster by the name of Clarke came to the rescue and saved the day when he anchored his house to a memorable win in front of anxious parents and house teachers. Clarke won all three of his races in the 100m, 200m and 400m and will be one to watch when the National Primary Schools Athletics Championship commences.

The results on track for under-13 girls were not so clear-cut. Aliyah Richard of Green House showed that she is the fastest girl at Eden Lodge winning the 100m while second and third went to Red House’s Arianna Gibson and Zaniyah Roach. Then in the 200m, Green House captured first and second thanks to Nyesha Callender and Richards with Kiarra Worrell finishing third. The final individual race of the day, the under-13 girls 400m, went to speedy Shavon Jordan of Green House, Worrell had to settle for second and third went to Rihanna Reid also of Green House.

Last year at NAPSAC, Eden Lodge had outstanding performances from Jayden Greene and Tirique Collymore who also represented Barbados at the Caribbean Union of Teachers Championship. This year both athletes look in great form with NAPSAC just around the corner.

Whenever Green was in a race the battle was always on for second because he dismissed the field in convincing fashion running 13.70 in the under-11 division 100m for Orange House with the closet to that mark being the 14.92 from Romario Johnson of Red House and the 15.41 ran by Demarco Griffith of Green House. Green was also business-like in slamming the field to win the 200m and the 400m.

Ashlyn Simmons of Green House topped the under-11 category, breezing to the finish line ahead of the pack in both the 200m and 400m. In the 100m Green House claimed another triumph with Janiah Smith pulling away from Nakayla Archer of Orange House in second place and Harmonie Marshall of Red House who finished third.

Tirique Collymore of Green House, last year’s under-seven champion at NAPSAC in the Patsy Callender Zone, might have some brushing up to do in an effort to defend his title. Collymore lost two races to housemate Keishawn Lewis in the 80m and 150m dash but was able to out-sprint Lewis in the 100m.

Meanwhile in the under-nine girls age group, Orange House’s Shanira Reid’s brisk run in the 100m and 150m earned her two first places. The 80m battle went to Ashley Bascombe with Jana Daniels also of Green House in second and Ramisha Jordan-Phillips in third place.