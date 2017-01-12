Shannon’s off to Miss Universe

Over the past few months, Miss Universe Barbados, Shannon Harris, has been busy preparing for what will be one of the biggest moments of her life.

That moment has finally arrived and she’s ready.

Today, Shannon left Barbados for Manila, Philippines, to represent the island in the 65th annual Miss Universe pageant, which comes off on January 29.

In an interview last weekend, she told Bajan Vibes she’s ready and looking forward to the experience.

“I’m feeling very anxious at the moment. I don’t get very nervous but I’m very anxious. I’m ready for it to come, ready to get on stage, to rehearse and to just be there,” she said.

And while her dream is to win the coveted crown and be the first Barbadian to take the prestigious beauty title, Shannon said the experience is what she is looking forward to the most.

“The experience in itself is what I’m looking forward to the most. Being with 94 other girls and being the one from Barbados and just representing my country. The whole production is what I’m looking forward to,”

she added.

She told Bajan Vibes that preparation for the pageant helped her to do a lot more self-searching and she is confident the training she has received has put her in a good position to take the title.

“Preparations have been hard work. I have been practising a lot. We have been rehearsing three nights a week and it’s about interview questions, personal questions so it kind of makes you do some soul searching a little bit to find out who you are because there’re some questions you wouldn’t even think about. So, it makes you dig deep to find out who you are in order to answer those questions,” the 22-year old explained.

Shannon thanked Barbadians for their support and said it meant the world to her. “Continue to support. It feels amazing that Barbados is behind us and it feels amazing that people are involved and enjoying the journey with me and not just seeing me win and seeing me go. They’re supporting me, they’re voting; they’re following the blogs online. We can get there, we can do this,” she added.

Shannon said the support from fellow Miss Barbados Universe contestants has also been amazing. “The support has been very positive. Most of us are still friends. Regardless of what happened, we were always going to be there for each other.”

Given that the pageant is all about intelligence and beauty, Shannon told Bajan Vibes just what it has taught her thus far. “It’s all about learning to be yourself, and learning to be who you are inside. Not just who you think you are but soul searching and finding that person and being that person.”

As for the gowns she will be wearing on stage in Manila, Shannon simply said without giving away any secrets: “They’re very classy, very classic and very beautiful.”

Good luck to Shannon!