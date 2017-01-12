Mother forced to pay up after son is jailed in Guyana

He’s out on bail in two courts in Barbados, but Kyle Chad Archer’s luck ran out in Guyana recently.

Now the mother of the #59 Bayview Avenue, Bayville, St Michael resident has to pay a hefty price to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, and she has only six months to do so.

Archer’s attorney Roy Hurley today appeared in court and informed Magistrate Douglas Frederick that the accused was in a Georgetown prison serving a four-year sentence, after he was caught smuggling drugs into Guyana.

Hurley said he received a call from a lawyer in that country that Archer had been arrested at the airport with cocaine strapped to his thigh.

“I was shocked,” the attorney said.

Archer’s mother told the court she was not aware that her son had left the country.

“He left home for school at the [Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic]. I didn’t know he was going away. He left dress for school, with school bag and all that, Sir, and that was the last time I saw him . . . October 6,” she said.

The mother went on to explain that she did not check her son’s whereabouts when she did not see him, as he has a young child with his girlfriend and usually slept there.

“I thought he was with his girlfriend . . . and she thought he was with me,” the mother added.

Hurley said Archer’s action was a “stupid move on his part”, as he had now left his mother to bear the burden.

“This mother standing surety and most mothers will do the same, but he took advantage of his mother [as] there is no way she can check on him 24-7,” the lawer said.

Archer was out on $10,000 bail, on a charge of having sexual intercourse with an underage girl.

His mother has six months to pay the court $5,000 of the total bail amount or she will spend three months in jail.