Group of St Philip residents cry out for road rescue

A Belair, St Philip resident whose home is located on the same stretch of road as Government representative Adriel Brathwaite’s constituency office, says road leading into the area is so badly damaged that even her Member of Parliament has deemed it an embarrassment.

“The constituency office is at the end of road . . . and I asked about it and our representative said it is very embarrassing,” said Andrea Jordan in recalling what Brathwaite had told her and other residents in his St Philip South constituency.

However, she acknowledged that the situation had not developed overnight. But she said the potholes were allowed to get worse and worse to the point now where they were simply intolerable.

“During the rainy season you have to scoot on the very edge of the road to get by or put pieces of board across the puddles because they are massive puddles. It’s really bad,” she said.

While complaining that her appeals for assistance had so far fallen on deaf ears, the British-born resident also reported that the craters in the road had now became a swampy breeding ground for mosquitoes and insects, particularly during the rainy season.

“It turns green, gets an algae on it and then if you look closely you see little worms in there. It’s not hygienic, it really is not,” she warned.

She emphasized that for the ten years she has been living in the area, residents had not received a single piece of correspondence from the Ministry of Transport & Works to indicate that were any plans to fix the road, which she said was totally forgotten after the first phase of construction ended.

“I’ve been here ten years, that’s a decade of it being like this, and we would have expected that it would have gotten done from before and it never did,” Jordan told Barbados TODAY.

“People just live it now because it’s like if you can’t see how bad this really is, then we are just going to have to live with it and deal with it,” she added.

Jordan appealed to the relevant authorities to come to their rescue, while suggesting that at the very least they could have a marl fill, so we that the road would be less bumpy.

Another resident, who requested anonymity, told Barbados TODAY she was peeved about the dirty water and mosquitoes that gathered in the holes during the rainy season.

“Before it dries out, you would get this odour or stench. It is really bad when you drive through it . . . the worst part is when it is turning green and smells,” she said.

Brathwaite could not be reached for comment on the issue.

Source: (KK)