Footballers put through their paces
The assessment and training of footballers from the Barbados Soccer Academy continued Wednesday evening at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, Cave Hill, St Michael.
Coach of the NCCA Division 1 Football team in Connecticut, Shaun Green, led the players through a tough and disciplined training session in which he tested and assessed their passing, tackling, defending, and goal-shooting skills.
Green said he had enjoyed his time in Barbados so far, especially working with the local footballers.
“The training has been fantastic. The players have been very cooperative and taking advice well, and their personalities have been top class. I think it is reflective of the island on a whole, because I’ve travelled a lot, and realised that Barbados has some of the friendliest people,” he said.
Chief executive officer of the Barbados Soccer Academy Jabez “Jack” Bovell complimented Green’s coaching stating he was an excellent and hardworking coach who knew how to motivate the players. Bovell discussed what was in store for the Barbados Soccer Academy later this year and revealed that twenty more coaches from overseas were expected to visit the island over the next few months.
Following the completion of training, a presentation was also made to Green by former Division 2 manager Dorken Greaves where she presented him with a token of appreciation for taking time out to come to Barbados in order to assess the talent of local footballers with the hope of offering some of the best players scholarships to the Central Connecticut State University.