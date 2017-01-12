Different tune

No break for Contone this time around

Contone could not sing his way out of prison when he appeared before a Bridgetown magistrate this afternoon.

The calypsonian, whose real name is Derrick Anderson Anthony Brathwaite, will spend the next 28 days at HMP Dodds after pleading guilty to theft.

“No singing today,” Magistrate Douglas Frederick said to Contone as he made his way to the prisoner’s dock.

It was only on December 22 last year that Brathwaite appeared before the magistrate for possession of apparatus for the misuse of cocaine. At the time, the singer, known for Who Brek My Bottle and My Car Brek Down, sang for the court and was placed on a three-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. A breach of that order carried a three-month jail sentence.

On this occasion, the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court heard that Brathwaite entered the home of Frances Alexander on December 31,2016 as a trespasser and stole a camera, a laptop, an earring and necklace set, a pen knife, a stainless steel opener, three cellular phones and three chargers, a handbag, a cosmetic bag, a charger cable, a silver bracelet, and several rings, valued at a total $4,183.

Sergeant Neville Watson objected to the entertainer’s release based on the fear that he would re-offend, his antecedents – a number of which related to theft – and for his own protection as well as that of society.

“I was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol,” Brathwaite told the court in an attempt to gain his freedom.

“I is not a bad fella, Sir. I does get set up but I thought I was home by one of my girlfriends . . . and I didn’t steal them. . . . They come and catch me with them. So I didn’t carr dem to sell dem or nuffin, and I apologizing. I am not a bad person [but] doan care wha, I does get de end of de stick, don’t care how much I try to keep away. But I plan to clean up my act, Sir,” he said.

After hearing his plea, the magistrate remanded Brathwaite to prison until February 8 when the prosecutor is expected to outline the facts of the case.