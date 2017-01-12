BIBA office temporarily closed
The Barbados International Business Association (BIBA) Secretariat was forced to close its offices this morning, following a burst pipe in one of the bathrooms that resulted in severe flooding.
Staff turned up for work this morning at the #19, Pine Road, St Michael building only to find the entire first floor operations under water.
As a result the association is unable to conduct business from the location, where cleanup efforts are underway.
In the meantime, BIBA’s Executive Chairman Henderson Holmes is advising members and those wishing to do business with the association to send any communication to him via email at hholmes@biba.bb (MM)