Arthur remanded on sex charge

A 24-year-old man was today remanded to prison after he was unable to secure a bail surety.

Reuben Benjamin Arthur of Spooner’s Alley, Mason Hall Street, St Michael was not required to plead to the charge of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old.

The offence allegedly occurred sometime between November 1, 2016 and January 9 this year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Neville Watson had no objections to Arthur’s release.

The case was heard by Magistrate Douglas Frederick who also presided over the matter involving 42-year-old Anderson Ryan Ince of Bridge Field, St Thomas.

Ince, a clerical officer, is accused of sending, by means of a telecommunications network, the threatening message: “You want shooting and chopping up. . . . All I got for you is some bullets” to Cranston Crichlow on December 12, 2016.

He denied the charge and was granted $2,500 bail with one surety and ordered to return to court on June 12.

Ince was represented by attorney-at-law Steve Gollop.