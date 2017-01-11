Young people urged to get involved

The newly elected president of the Barbados Youth Development Council (BYDC) Roshanna Trim wants young people to play a more vibrant role when it comes to decision-making in Barbados.

“In 2017, I see more inclusion of young people within the country, especially in decision-making positions. I want young people to become a real focus within our island as they petition and lobby for what they want,” she said, adding that the aim is also for the youth to become involved and make wise political choices.

“As we go forward, what the BYDC is doing is looking at what each political party has in store for young people. Young people have to know what to look for in a candidate to ensure they get the best for their ballot,” Trim added.

She stressed that it was important for the youth to be aware of the power they wield, “because young people are more or less the deciding demographic”.

Trim said the new executive is committed to making sure that youth are empowered and included going forward, and it is excited to get plans off the ground to unite youth organizations across the island and get corporate Barbados invested in young people so that more programmes can be developed.

Source: (KH)