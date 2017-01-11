Top cop left off of police promotions list
Acting Commissioner of Police Tyrone Griffith has not been included in a list of close to 60 police promotions, which were announced by the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) today.
However, Griffith, who has been acting as the island’s top cop for the past three years, having taken over the role from Darwin Dottin who was sent on leave and only officially retired last year, still presided over today’s official ceremony at Police Headquarters at which 56 elevated officers were issued with their letters of appointment.
So far no official explanation has been given for his exclusion.
However, leading the list of promotions was former Senior Superintendent of Police Erwin Boyce, who has been confirmed in the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police.
Following is the full list of promotions released in a statement by the RBPF this afternoon:
To the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police
Senior Superintendent Erwin Boyce
To the post of Senior Superintendent
Superintendent Lybron Sobers
To the post of Superintendent
Assistant Superintendent Colvin Bishop
Assistant Superintendent Bruce Rowe
Assistant Superintendent McDonald Woodroffe
Assistant Superintendent John Annel
Assistant Superintendent Sylvester Louis
Inspector Margaret Stephen
To the post of Assistant Superintendent
Inspector Anthony Jackman
Inspector Ian Branch
Inspector Graham Husbands
Inspector David Griffith
To the post of Inspector
Station Sergeant Christine Stanford
Station Sergeant Dale Crichlow
Station Sergeant Eustace Ifill
Station Sergeant Adrian Broomes
Station Sergeant Mark White
Station Sergeant Dennis Small
Station Sergeant Cecil Watson
Station Sergeant Paul Lynch
Station Sergeant Clement Depeiza
Station Sergeant Aldric Chandler
To the post of Station Sergeant
Sergeant Peter Gill
Sergeant Clifford Bridgeman
Sergeant Rudolph Burnett
Sergeant Winston Goddard
Sergeant Janice Ifill
Sergeant Edwin Sandiford
Sergeant Wendley Carter
Sergeant Dudley Walrond
Sergeant Glyne Yearwood
Sergeant Ensley Grainger
Sergeant Clyde Gibson
Sergeant Patrick Gill
Sergeant Oriel Benjamin
Sergeant Adrian Layne
To the post of Sergeant
Constable Pierson Scantlebury
Constable Desmond Howard
Constable Leon King
Constable Leon Jordan
Constable Peter Small
Constable Michael Blackman
Constable Trevor Woodroffe
Constable Colin Allamby
Constable Candacy Maynard
Constable Shawn Lynch
Constable Clairmonte Waithe
Constable Kevin Boyce
Constable Tony King
Constable Gazelda Knight
Constable Emerson Jones
Constable Augustin Jacob
Constable Robert Smith
Constable Newton Lewis
Constable Judean Greene
Constable Davy Griffith
