Sibling rivalry

Man on bond after stabbing brother with garden fork

A Bridgetown magistrate has placed a St Lucian man on a bond to keep the peace for the next six months, after he admitted to piercing his brother’s hand with a garden fork during an argument over access to land.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick handed down the order on 52-year-old Terrance Demar of Odessa McClean Drive, The Belle, St Michael as punishment for assaulting Junior Demar on December 15.

The No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrate made the decision after Demar’s attorneys, Dominique Pinder and Shamar Bovell, strongly argued for his release from prison where he has been on remand since December 28.

Pinder told the court that her client had no previous convictions and did not waste the court’s time, as he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

She said he had ties in the country, including family, a girlfriend, property and other possessions.

“Everything that is owned is here in Barbados,” she told the court, adding that her client, who had been in the country illegally for the past ten years, was seeking to have his status regularized.

“There was some level of provocation as it relates to the incident. The virtual complainant came onto the premises of the accused,” Pinder said in mitigation.

The magistrate then asked whether the fact that the accused and complainant are brothers was a mitigating or aggravating factor.

Bovell took up the seemingly challenging question.

“Brothers have skirmishes with each other, Sir, from time to time . . . from biblical times, Your Worship,” he answered.

In pleading for leniency on Terrance’s behalf, the attorneys disclosed that Junior had been contacted to appear in court but had expressed no interest in showing up.

They also stressed that the St Lucian was “rooted” in the Barbadian society, “with assets, house and family”.

Magistrate Frederick informed the attorneys that the court was not in a position to help the accused with his immigration troubles.

He then imposed the bond. If Demar breaches it, he will have to pay a $2,000 fine forthwith or spend three months in prison.

“The Immigration will do their part,” the magistrate added.