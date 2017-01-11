Preconco gets Bermuda contract

The Mark Maloney-owned Preconco Limited has been awarded a major contract with an international resort in Bermuda, ahead of several precast companies from the United States.

Operation Manager Joshua Read did not disclose the value of the project, which he said the local concrete manufacturing company had been pursuing for the past two years.

Read said the contract would help Preconco create about 250 jobs, both directly and indirectly, bring much-needed foreign exchange into the island and provide an opportunity for some Preconco employees to work in Bermuda for the duration of the project.

“The product will be manufactured here in Barbados and sent to Bermuda – over seven thousand tonnes of product. This will be done over a six-month period,” Read said.

Read said the contract proved that Barbadian businesses could compete on a global level, adding that he believed that the project would open doors for other local companies.

In 2016 Preconco Limited implemented several systems to ensure more cost effective operations and improved competitiveness in the construction market.

Among these were the implementation of a fully self-sustainable solar system and a rainwater recycling system, as well as the introduction of Rock Hard Cement, which Read said had contributed to the efficiency of the concrete used.

Source: (PR)