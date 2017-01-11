Plumber confesses to destroying pipes

A plumber who declared to being “de best” may not come out on top when he returns to the District ‘A’ Magistrate’ Court this Friday.

When Jeffery O’neal Mayers, 42, of Thickets Land, St Philip went before Magistrate Douglas Frederick yesterday, he confessed to destroying a quantity of fittings worth $1,331.79 belonging to Pat Bowen, on August 22, 2016.

Mayers was hired by Bowen back in July last year to install pipes in a four-bedroom house under construction.

The two had agreed that the job was worth $6,000 and Bowen paid Mayers $1,000 up front to get the job off the ground.

However, acting under the advice of a contractor, Bowen informed Mayers on August 22 that the plumbing was not done correctly.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim said that comment did not sit well with Mayers who told Bowen that no one could tell him how to do his job.

The homeowner later saw Mayers cutting pipes, but she thought he was carrying out adjustments. However, a later check revealed that he was actually destroying the pipes.

She confronted him about the matter and Mayers left the site after telling Bowen to find another plumber.

“I does good plumbing,” Mayers told the court as he sought to explain what took place with Bowen, whom he described as a friend.

He stated that he had been in the field for 22 years.

“She agreed with every step made,” said Mayers, who was not happy that Bowen had discussed his work with someone else.

“I is de best,” Mayers declared. “He want to tell me how to do my job. . . . There ain’t no building I can’t do.”

After telling the court that he cut the pipe as requested by Bowen, Mayers was granted $3,000 bail with one surety to return to court on Friday for sentencing.