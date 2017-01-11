Miss Universe Barbados is off to the Philippines.

Miss Universe Barbados Shannon Harris is off to the Philippines to compete in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant.

The Bajan beauty left for Manila this morning to join official pre-pageant activities that will start on January 15.

A beaming Harris told Barbados TODAY she was ready to go and urged Barbadians to continue to show their support.

Her parents, Kathy and Derek Harris were equally excited. They are confident that Shannon can bring home the crown.

The pageant will take place on the evening of January 29th.