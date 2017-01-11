Miss Universe Barbados is off to the Philippines.

Miss Universe Barbados Shannon Harris is off to the Philippines to compete in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant.

The Bajan beauty left for Manila this morning to join official pre-pageant activities that will start on January 15.

A beaming Harris told Barbados TODAY she was ready to go and urged Barbadians to continue to show their support.

Her parents, Kathy and Derek Harris were equally excited. They are confident that Shannon can bring home the crown.

The pageant will take place on the evening of January 29th.

  1. Kamila Burrowes
    Kamila Burrowes January 11, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Good luck

  2. Marcy Jones
    Marcy Jones January 11, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I know a beautiful Bajan woman who should be crowned, Hortensia Bloomfield!

    • John Wick
      John Wick January 11, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      But she lost anf this beautiful bajan won

  3. Peter January 11, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Let the jealous critics talk. Talk is cheap. I wish you all the best. I know Barbados will be well represented. I hope Nassco or Courtesy, whichever, will reward her nicely whether or not she returns with the top prize.

