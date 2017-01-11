Labourer on bail for rape, theft, serious bodily harm

A St Michael labourer was granted $10, 000 bail after appearing in court today on three serious charges.

Shane Leemar Hoyte, a 30-year-old resident of Mount Friendship, appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting serious bodily harm on Ethone Jones.

He told the court he was not guilty of the offence that allegedly occurred on July 27, 2016.

However, he was not required to plead to the charge of having sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent on January 5 this year, and stealing a $500 cellular phone belonging to her and $20 in cash.

The police prosecutor Sergeant Neville Watson did not object to bail.

Hoyte, who was represented by attorney Verla Depeiza, returns to court on June 23.